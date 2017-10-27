Opinion Line (Oct. 28)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I can’t believe community leaders would think it is a good idea to recruit the filthy, polluting, and stinking Tyson plant to Wichita. Recruit Amazon, boys.
A recent Opinion Line post demanded that Kansas Supreme Court justices be removed from office. Note to person who posted that: Have you forgotten the election, less than a year ago, in November 2016? Kansans like the sitting justices just fine.
Hey, Sen. Roberts, you said yourself you are Trump’s “farm guy.” So when Trump cancels NAFTA, what is the plan? I mean in a year or two, when Mexico doesn’t buy a bushel of Kansas wheat or a box of Kansas beef?
Are dead chicken plants and telephone harassment centers the best we can do recruiting new job creators? Maybe it’s time to replace the recruiters with some new folks.
I think it is great that Sedgwick County is in the mix for the new chicken plant. As an incentive, give them the old dump land tax free, to build on as an incentive to build here.
To the Textron smokers smoking on private property: You can be arrested for criminal trespass.
I wonder if anyone could explain what Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, does to earn his $42 million salary? Simply has to be the most overpaid guy in the country.
When you stand for the national anthem, it is a show of respect for the country even though you may not agree with all policies, procedures and laws.
Improved communication with Iran would be great, but first they have to quit saying, “Death to America.”
All the efforts by WSU and local leaders to create an innovative and sophisticated city are wasted with a chicken plant. Why not bring back the stockyards, too?
Many Americans love President Trump, but admit they wish he didn’t have access to his Twitter account. It’s funny how they don’t want the real, unfiltered Trump to leak out.
I’d rather see President Trump’s tax return instead of the JFK assassination files.
