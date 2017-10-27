Opinion Line (Oct. 27)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Hats off to Joy Eakins for speaking out regardless of timing. The board needs to hear opposing views and consider trying something different. It’s always the same: spending more money, more administrators and new schools.
It is disheartening that we have two such juveniles on our school board. Such a great example for our kids. They need to grow up.
No wonder the Kansas Supreme Court says our public schools are underfunded — the administrators are getting all the money, not the students.
Mike Pompeo sounded partisan the same way as Gen. Kelly. First in his class at West Point and he is defending Russia? Frightening coming from the director of the CIA.
White privilege is a fictional quality invented by people like Leonard Pitts Jr.
I have a feeling that no matter what President Trump would have said to the slain soldier’s family, they would have been offended.
Attending church services, our congregation sang “America The Beautiful.” I could not sing because I was crying through the four verses. I realized how much our country is divided. Sad how much division is cutting our families apart.
I wish we’d just stop buying anything from China. They’re using our money buying things from them to fund their war machine against us. They are not good guys by any definition of the term.
Bottom line, Republicans: Four Americans died in Niger and we don’t know the real story. Do you care, or do you even dare to ask the hard questions?
On Friday, a train went down the tracks parallel to North Broadway at 6:40 a.m. with the engineer blowing the horn over 50 times. Is that really necessary?
Regarding the editorial, “Time to ratchet down tough talk” to North Korea: A peaceful solution is the answer? Take your love/peace tour over there and see how far you get.
Any politician that isn’t working to help improve your life should be fired.
Remember when “Bleeding Kansas” referred to the Civil War era and not KU football?
