Opinion Line (Oct. 26)

I loved how all but one of our teen gubernatorial candidates dressed in khakis, sports jackets, and comfortable shoes. Maybe all of our politicians should adopt such comfortable, uniform attire. They might be more productive for all of us.
In the case it it looks like somebody is lying. The FBI will find out who it is. The police department has to realize they work for us, and the public has to know the truth. You’re not truly a success until you’re a rich liberal.
Hats off to Joy Eakins for speaking out regardless of timing. The board needs to hear opposing views and consider trying something different. It’s always the same: spending more money, more administrators and new schools.
A positive attitude and teamwork are highly recommended for serving on a public body. Or you could just take potshots at everyone on your way out and earn yourself sociopath status.
I may lean to the liberal side (aka I have a heart), and I’m happy about that, because I’m not responsible for this hairball in the White House.
Gen. Kelly, who has been portrayed as a voice of disciplinary sanity in a dysfunctional Trump administration, showed his true colors by spewing lies about a member of Congress. Just another Donald Trump lap dog yowling Hail to the Chief.
Have any of our Sedgwick County commissioners ever been anywhere close to a poultry processing plant? There definitely is an odor. Wichita gets a lot of south wind and won’t that odor be a lovely greeting for visitors coming into the new airport?
WSU basketball is No. 8 in the coaches poll. The university didn’t make the top 500 in the Wall Street Journal’s college and university rankings. Could there be a problem with priorities?
Whereas diversity should be a strength, liberals have used it to weaken our country.
There are two gas stations I know of that will pump gas for you. Beards Service, Central and Woodlawn, and Costco.
So now the Kansas Lottery has a mammoth choir ad exalting the glory of winning cash on Sundays. No thanks. I’ll stick with Heaven.
