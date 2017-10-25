Opinion Line (Oct. 25)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I bet Sedgwick County commissioner Michael O’Donnell wouldn’t be willing to work for the low wages and crummy working conditions in that proposed Tyson chicken plant.
Sarah, don’t be such a Huckabee. Countries in which their generals can’t be questioned are known as dictatorships.
The vast majority of “illegal alien invaders” were invited to work for minimum wages producing your food, building your housing, and cleaning your health care facilities. All of which reduced the cost of those items to you.
Whether it’s NFL players or anyone else, destroying the business that enables one to live an opulent lifestyle doesn’t seem too smart to me.
Sens. Roberts and Moran preached for years against deficit spending, now vote for budget adding $1.5 trillion to deficit so they can ram tax reform through. Will they explain themselves before the vote?
TV news shows are not news shows when they spend their time on opinions and entertainment. What little news they report is influenced by their political philosophy.
TIF, STAR bonds, failed Gander Mountain subsidies. When is enough enough? Pay with taxes to build for others to profit pretty much guarantees many will choose to shop elsewhere. See downtown hotel public/private debacle, rebuild of Towne East (Towne West next).
Ask anyone in this town that has had something stolen if the Wichita police department recovered the stolen items? If the public doesn’t find it, you won’t see it again. The disinterest they show toward helping you is pathetic.
Harassment in the workplace goes beyond sexual. Many managers preclude honest input from their subordinates due to their bosses’ political views; valuable ideas and engagement are lost. Affects both men and women.
The photo of the Shockers goofing around (Oct. 18) was so cute. They’re so young. We needed a picture of something besides death and gloom.
To the Opinion Line reader who thought 10 Democrats are writing in: Maybe there’s only one writing in and it’s me. Proud of it.
