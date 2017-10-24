Opinion Line (Oct. 24)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
County Commission, if you have never driven through a town with a chicken plant, especially in summer, you should before signing anything with Tyson. The experience will give you new appreciation for a whiff from a sewage treatment plant.
We hired a Superintendent of Schools to do a job. If she cannot do her job without an assistant, then she should resign. Optionally, surrender 40 percent of her salary to fund an assistant’s wages.
Zach McDermott, your book “Gorilla and the Bird” is sheer genius. Utterly heart-breaking and yet fall-down-laughing funny. You make this Wichitan proud.
Please don’t let Congress and the President “Brownback” our country.
If you are curious what a protein processing plant would look like in Sedgwick County, I would encourage you to take a day trip to southwest Kansas.
Our President’s biggest enemies are his two thumbs and his mouth.
You should have the right to freedom of speech. But not at work, especially if you represent the company.
Gas is $2.35 in Wichita, $2.09 in OKC and $2.19 in McPherson. I think Love’s in OKC and McPherson must be getting a better deal.
The Democratic Party’s attempt to honestly connect with the middle class is failing fast.
Once the machines take over, there won’t be any more harassing bosses.
