Opinion Line (Oct. 23)

Instead of condemning and vilifying the police, we should support them and help them do their job. They are exposed to horrible and dangerous situations, just like the military.
Funny how lewd, crude, vulgar and obscene articles pass freely through cyberspace, but public discussion of God is suppressed in the school and workplace.
A GOP talking point on getting new healthcare plan and tax reform plan passed is if we don’t get these two things passed, then we are dead. That means that the GOP is more concerned about their party than America.
A new deputy superintendent, seriously? I guess that’s why the district needs more tax dollars. I’ll bet that this administration has already handpicked the one for the job.
Why does Donald Trump always look so angry?
Was the Boston Tea party an acceptable or disrespectful protest of conditions that were intolerable?
At least the “Fox News sandpile”, as one contributor calls it, attempts to tell both sides of their stories, which can’t be said of other networks.
I say the NFL should let players kneel during the National Anthem, but should levy a $25k fine for each offense letting their pocketbooks back their message.
Players have a constitutional right to kneel. Owners have a right to determine who plays, within collective bargaining agreements.
Televangelist Pat Robertson demonizes people who hate Trump. But yet Pat and fellow Republicans hated their President Obama for 8 years and that was approved by Jesus? What does the Bible say about reaping what you sowed?
Used to order beef medium rare and expect to get medium. Lately, I order it rare and if I’m lucky, I get it medium well. Last time, it was well done. Guess I need to start sending it back.
I’ll bet a roll of paper towels is worth more that a diploma from Trump University.
