Opinion Line (Oct. 22)

It would be a better world if people fought as hard and passionately for every kid to have a good school lunch, as they do to have every kid say the pledge of allegiance.
Concerning the police officer’s hit and run. It was amazing to hear the father of the teenager say he would not persue any action because they are pro-police. What if his daughter had been seriously injured or killed?
After patting himself on the back so much, President Trump may need shoulder surgery soon.
To those who tune out when Kellyanne Conway comes on the air, now you have an appreciation for what so many of us did for eight years when President Obama was on screen.
The Opinion Line poster wanting “common-sense” gun laws is guilty of not explaining how that would have prevented the Vegas shootings.
If you lack internal desire to stand during our national anthem, but do so to keep peace with those around you, you probably need to move to some other country, because you are not a true American.
Given all that is known, I just cannot understand how a parent could allow their 12-year-old to play youth football.
Just because someone doesn’t want girls admitted to Boy Scouts doesn’t mean he hates girls. Are boys also to be admitted into Girl Scouts?
Someone needs to tell the power company that LED lights come in soft white. Those bright daylight bulbs they are installing are ruining the night ambiance. The neighborhood looks like a hospital parking lot.
One of the tough responsibilities of any commander is to comfort the families of the fallen. It is a shame that compassion can not be demonstrated by our Commander in Chief.
It’s pretty clear why some people think cage fighting is preferable to a battle of the wits to prove you are a man.
Glad to hear America Caitlan Coleman and her family are coming home, but the question has to asked. Why in the world would you take a “journey” to a part of the world you know is at a war?
The city flag on the state plate? A very good idea.
