Opinion Line (Oct. 21)

I enjoyed watching “Last Chance U” on Netflix, but Independence CC coach Jason Brown’s choice to call a player a (expletive) retard is disgraceful and embarrassing to Kansas. An apology and sensitivity training should be required and expected.
It would be great if we had service stations where someone would pump the gas for me. I would gladly pay extra and give a tip. Not only would it be cleaner for me, it would be safer.
My 401K keeps getting larger and larger. Thank you, President Trump.
In my daily meditations, I try to think positive and uplifting thoughts of three words or less like “Former President Trump.”
A big thanks to The Wichita Eagle for the article on police corruption and continuing coverups in the department. Shame on the Wichita Police Department, and what will your lies be when the FBI report comes out?
My reading of history convinces me that most bad government results from too much government, and that’s the reason liberals want schools to drop History.
Businesses have the right to boycott Israel and the state of Kansas has the right to contract with whomever they wish. Butt out, ACLU.
For $240,000, Wichita school superintendent Alicia Thompson, an accomplished and experienced educator, should be able to do her job without a deputy. There are already four assistant superintendents.
How refreshing to read a commentary from someone so sensible as Blake Shuart. What a difference of an intelligent piece versus the negative, biased and divisive comments of Leonard Pitts.
Civilized men — a rarity anymore — are sickened by the sad spectacle of cage fighting.
Republican legislators are worried that they will be blamed for Obamacare problems after Trump ended subsidies. Congrats, you will be. You own this.
The reason that so many people have entered their name in the race for governor is that they all think that they can do a much better job than Sam Brownback, so why not?
