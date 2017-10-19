Opinion Line (Oct. 20)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
What is this love affair with a Wichita flag that there is now a tag of the flag? Seriously, are we really wasting money and time with such a thing when there are other issues which require far more attention?
USD 259 spends $420,000 for internet protection without a hearing and now needs another administrative person for over $150,000. I thought they were broke and needed more taxpayer dollars. Spending not going to teachers is out of control.
How many tickets does Ticketmaster/Intrust sell to resale ticket sites like StubHub and VividSeats, who then sell the tickets at inflated prices? Scalping used to be illegal in Wichita. There are not near-enough seats sold at face value.
Does it surprise anyone who read The Eagle article on the Wichita Police Department being investigated by the FBI? No, I didn’t think so. Will it surprise anyone if WPD officers are indicted? No, I didn’t think so.
I don’t like clutter, but modern showcase homes with stainless steel, glass and concrete have the warmth and coziness of a sterile hospital operating room. Makes one nostalgic for lace curtains and crocheted doilies.
I gave up reading “Breaking Cat News” about three days after you introduced it, and I am a cat lover. That thing is stupid and certainly not worthy of a hard-earned Social Security check.
Every day, 20 veterans commit suicide and 40,000 sleep on the street, but kneeling during the anthem disrespects soldiers?
Isn’t boycotting everything NFL because of a few players protesting like boycotting all churches because of the Westboro Baptist Church antics?
Unemployment lowest in years, retail sales up, home prices up and stock market at historic highs, but President Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing.
So athletes are “dividing this country even more?” They were hardly doing anything until Capt. Combover made it political so he could get his masses riled up hopefully to get a win amid all his losses. He’s the great divider.
The 10 Democrats in Kansas sure do post a lot on Opinion Line.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments