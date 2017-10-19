Opinion Line (Oct. 19)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The school board couldn't wait to spend the new money to hire an assistant superintendent instead of spending the money on the students. Those people are money hungry.
I once admired the Kansas Stars for playing in the NBC Tournament, more or less, for love of the game. Now that the novelty has worn off, they have displayed the typical, overpaid athlete attitude so common in sports today.
I am tired of the illegal alien invaders sneaking across the southern border and draining our welfare system. Free food, free housing and free health care.
NFL players can express their First Amendment rights on their employers’ and the fans’ dimes and the fans can choose to spend their dollars elsewhere. It’s the American way and I love it.
Somebody needs to make a Pence bobblehead doll.
I think raising money for causes is wonderful, but they should not be scheduled on the roadways. It seems like there is a race every weekend. They should be held at school tracks or parks.
Thank you to Textron for making your properties non-smoking. My neighborhood loves the cigarette butts your employees leave here when they cross the road to smoke.
I see where there is to be another river clean-up day planned. While in California I watched a bus pull up at a beach and prisoners from a jail cleaned up the beach with two guards present. Wichita?
If people are not bothered by a protest, it has not been successful. By definition, a protest must disturb and shake things up. The protest by NFL players has been successful. Maybe now change can begin.
Funding every whim of the progressive left is not the way to get our country back on track.
We have a crude, narcissistic president who provokes division. That he brags about groping women and calls it “locker-room talk” is evidence of his adolescent mentality. Sen. Corker is right.
The way Tom Landry was fired … for the rest of his life, Jerry Jones doesn't get to talk about respect.
