Opinion Line

October 18, 2017 5:06 AM

So 70 children are missing in the Kansas foster children system. Private, for-profit contractors don’t care about the people, just the money they bring in. Are the contractors still being paid for missing children?

Politics in a nutshell: Republicans let it happen, Democrats still don’t get it, the Ssouth will never rise again, Mother Nature is pissed off, and the bloated Trump won’t be happy until he kills millions one way or another.

Free speech has run its course. No more speech for hate groups. Do not give them permits to speak. Second Amendment could use some work, too.

I’m sure that outlawing guns will solve the gun violence problem. After all, illicit drugs are outlawed and there isn’t any heroin, crystal meth or cocaine in our fair city, is there?

Now they’re going to hire a deputy school superintendent? Why in the world would we hire another administrator when there are already too many? Can’t give raises to teachers? I see why. Maybe new super is wrong choice.

Republicans who are against big government and regulations must agree that payday loans made to poor and fixed income borrowers must be regulated when they charge 391 percent interest. Borrow $300, payback $750. Not ethical or moral.

It’s deplorable the lack of knowledge and understanding of our taxpayer funded education, city, state and federal budgets. It should be of great interest how taxpayer funds are being utilized.

