Opinion Line (Oct. 17)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
2009 settlement plus inflation equals a school funding solution. Simple math.
Lou Heldman said WSU opted not to build a dorm because of “student unhappiness with rising tuition and fees.” In light of the $95 fee students are now assessed to build the unnecessary YMCA, the administration’s “concern” doesn’t seem sincere.
I hope David Clements does turn in his Eagle Scout award. Anyone so hateful and ignorant that he thinks allowing girls to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout devalues it, doesn't deserve it.
Bill Self commenting on FBI investigation of college basketball recruiting: "I don't think our fans at this point in time have anything to worry about. KU fans need to brace themselves. Could this be the Hollywood of Lawrence?
I don’t know about anyone else, but whenever Kellyanne Conway comes on air, I automatically tune her out. Too much constant lying and true “fake”’ news.
Every day, in every way, it becomes more and more apparent that almost every problem we face as a nation would be vastly improved by simply raising taxes on the wealthy.
Let’s follow Bill and Ted’s famous words: “Be excellent to each other.”
If you think China is going to sit while we invade North Korea and build a free country, you haven’t talked to a Korean War veteran. China already has nuclear weapons capable of reaching the U.S. You better think about this.
Want to stop targeting in football? Remove all the facemasks. Of course, we would have to change the name of the facemask penalty to nostril pulling.
My goodness, there are a lot of Americans who hate the president. It probably says more about them than it does about him.
I’ve noticed recently that some outdoor lighting is so excessive, I’m surprised planes aren’t trying to land.
Anyone ever buy a sandwich and it actually looked like the advertisement? Don’t think so.
Say hello to maple and so long to pumpkin spice? Over my dead body.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments