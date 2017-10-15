Opinion Line (Oct. 15)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
If you want to win the race for mayor, pass a law leveling $100 fines for noise complaints in cars and neighborhoods and stop the beautification projects until everyone in the city has paved road, water and sewer service.
What is most scary about the temper tantrum between North Korea and the White House is the possibility that our troops will take a knee, leaving the NFL to defend us.
Republicans refuse to talk about gun control because it impedes on Second Amendment rights. But yet these same Republicans have no problem impeding the constitutional right to vote for so many fellow Americans. I wonder why?
If you only have two arms and two hands, why do you need 40 guns and a semi-trailer full of bullets?
So, is this constant chaos what it takes to make America great again?
Corporations and businesses are not the job creators. Consumers having money in their pockets to spend at businesses are the job creators.
Dear businesses, I will no longer take your surveys unless there is at least $50 in it for me. I am bombarded by surveys from websites, receipts, emails and texts. No thank you. I don’t have time.
Trump wants to repeal the Clean Power Act to temporarily save a few hundred coal jobs. Ask your kids and grandchildren if they want clean air, water and forests. Mr. Trump, I believe that hell is coal-powered.
Pence and Trump’s little publicity stunt worked, and Jerry Jones fell for it. I hope the entire Dallas Cowboys team kneels during the anthem, and if Jason Garrett has any integrity he will, too.
That mass shootings got so much worse can be traced directly back to Congress letting the assault weapons ban expire in 2004. This opened the Pandora’s box we now have today.
The Las Vegas shooter hit over 500 people in less than 10 minutes. A terrorist team could easily double or triple that number. The founding fathers did not intend for the Second Amendment to become a suicide pact.
I trust Chuck Schumer as much as I trust the Rusty Eck chicken’s ability to pilot a fighter jet.
