Opinion Line (Oct. 13)

If the Kansas Legislature would write and pass good laws and then follow them, the Kansas Supreme Court would not decide against them. That is what the courts are for, to protect everyone against bad lawmaking.
If Mr. Paddock had been in a “well-regulated militia,” would the Las Vegas shootings have been the same?
If the message you are trying to disseminate is being overshadowed by the method you choose to deliver it, you need to change the method. Kneeling during our national anthem is not working the way they intend, causing alienation instead of acceptance.
I’m so glad Pence left the Colts game. His presence was distracting, nobody wanted him there, and his (and Trump’s) little scheme didn’t work.
You gotta give credit to Bob Corker and Rex Tillerson for telling it like it is.
You have every right to take a knee. And team owners have every right to choose who plays for them. Rights are a two-edged sword.
So you find it amusing that a female could understand the complexities of a pass route. Shake yourself, dude. It’s only football. You’re Cam Newton, not Sir Issac Newton.
To prevent the Kansas Supreme Court from legislating from the bench, amend the Kansas Constitution in a manner that the Kansas Supreme Court will understand, that removes the requirement of state funding for public schools.
Do the athletes who are protesting during the national anthem not realize they are dividing this country even more? Enough hate already without adding more.
Will Republicans ever do the right thing and tell the NRA to go jump in the lake and pass some common-sense gun laws to stop these mass shootings? Laws like re-instating the ban on assault weapons and gun licensing?
The NFL needs me much more than I need them. I hope the TV viewer ratings sink to zero.
Companies want an endless supply of short-term workers. There’s no job security.
Those who say they don’t want the Tyson plant near you. Do you eat any type of chicken?
