Opinion Line (Oct. 14)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I appreciated the article in Saturday’s Eagle pertaining to guarding one’s identity, especially the part about shredding important outdated documents. I’d be even more appreciative if my paid recycling service would not ban shredded paper.
Get your head out of the Fox News sand pile. Quit looking for reasons to bash Hillary Clinton and address the fact that the majority of Americans support more stringent gun control laws. This country has way more gun violence than other developed countries.
Remember the line from TV, “Can we talk?” Try that with a progressive, they just want to lecture.
President Trump criticizes football players for disrespecting the troops, which isn’t the issue at hand. It’s ironic how this comes from the guy that insulted a gold star family and John McCain.
Are you sick of the money controlling politics now? And not just the NRA money.
The kings and queens of the Kansas Supreme Court apparently aren’t familiar with the Constitutional concept of “no taxation without representation.” Our duly elected representatives have been hamstrung. Appears we need a Topeka Tea Party to dethrone these despots.
I am not sure what to think when Wichita’s rate of pet euthanasia has dropped by 68 percent over six years while over two years the homicide rate has risen by 46 percent in Kansas.
The flag has done nothing to the NFL players and owners, but they should not forget that it has done a lot for them. Their issues are not patriotic. Protest in some other manner.
Steve Mnuchin, you know, that grifter whose (third) wife recently sneered at American taxpayers, says NFL players should protest on their own time. Note to Mnuchin: The Bill of Rights is just like QuikTrip — open and available 24/7/365.
Professional athletes have finally discovered that they are just entertainers after all the hype. They are joining their Hollywood brethren in the foolishness.
I am offended.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments