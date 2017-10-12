Opinion Line (Oct. 12)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Closing off most of the downtown roads because of a marathon has got to stop. Run elsewhere and do not bother the people going to work on Saturday or Sunday morning.
Central and Oliver has plenty of space available. We need a Dollar Tree in this area, please.
Stop playing the national anthem at all sporting events. This whole thing is nothing more than government mandated horse-hockey.
Nancy Pelosi willing to shut down the entire government over illegal aliens is selfish and idiotic.
Every time President Trump does not have his hand over his heart and paying attention to the flag when the national anthem is played, I expect the media to make that picture front page. This also applies to VP Pence.
(School funding) isn’t about performance and test scores. It’s about poor schools having the same access to resources as the rich schools.
Regarding Kansas school funding, the Kansas Supreme Court should stay in its own lane.
Fifty-nine murders in Las Vegas is a tragedy, but 530 murders in Chicago so far this year and the liberals never talk about that. I wonder why.
New theory suggests that the Las Vegas gunman didn’t act along but was assisted by 52 U.S. senators, 298 U.S. representatives and the NRA.
While Trump prayed for the victims of the Las Vegas shooter, Hillary Clinton, with her call for reasonable gun control, also prayed for the protection of possible future victims of mass shooters. Both prayers are necessary.
If in fact law enforcement is confident that Paddock acted alone, why continue to spend hundreds of millions to investigate his motive and ultimately arrive at a purely speculative conclusion? Move on.
Of course the guy in western Kansas can’t find Americans to work in his area.. Why would they when they can sit on their butts and draw welfare? Take that away and see how fast they go to work.
To politicians, corruption is indeed a profitable enterprise.
