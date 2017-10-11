Opinion Line (Oct. 11)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
If education in Kansas were given 90 percent of the state’s total funding, they would be suing because they didn’t get the other 10. They will never accept as adequate what they are given.
True to divisive identity politics, Billie Jean King says she is upset with any (white) woman who voted for President Trump. Well, I guess I am upset with any man who voted for Hillary Clinton.
We have the right to speak and write freely, to practice our religion as we see fit, and to not be railroaded by liberal authority without due process.
The hypocrisy of President Trump’s comments about Tom Price’s wasteful use of private jets while leaving for his umpteenth golf resort weekend is simply staggering.
Why the rampage shootings in Las Vegas? Maybe we are so “connected” by technology that we are disconnected. Whatever happened to a phone call, a letter being sent, visiting. You know, that old fashioned stuff. Make a connection today.
The video of Trump tossing paper towel rolls out in Puerto Rico is priceless. “Here peasants! Here are some crumbs! Scurry like rats at my goodness.” Wonderful guy.
It’s time for another experiment. Let’s adopt a progressive tax structure which will fund the needs of the state, restore school funding, and provide our children with an excellent education. Let’s see what effect it has on the economy.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments