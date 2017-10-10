Opinion Line (Oct. 10)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
In my opinion, we need to get a new police chief. The one we have now can’t seem to control the traffic situation, and stop signs and speed limits are just a suggestion. Every time I go somewhere, I see people running red lights.
Why all the shock and sadness regarding the shooting in Vegas? It is what you vote for every election.
Students protesting whatever they are protesting should be given their choice of temporary suspension from all school activities or the opportunity to write a letter to a Gold Star mother or wife explaining why their protest is justified.
If every black adult male in the U.S. bought and registered a semi-automatic rifle tomorrow, Congress would pass gun control laws by Friday.
Gun control won’t work in our capitalist society until someone makes it profitable for people to not own guns.
The Las Vegas shooter’s name should never be mentioned again by the media after 24 hours. At that point he should referred to only as the Las Vegas murderer, Las Vegas coward, the Las Vegas loser, anything but his name.
Perhaps these shooters and bombers get the idea it is OK to kill people from watching politicians start unnecessary wars and killing thousands of people.
For all the driving dullards trying to maneuver a four-way stop, please pay attention.
