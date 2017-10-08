Opinion Line (Oct. 8)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Kansas Supreme Court says school funding is still inadequate. Isn’t that the definition of insanity? Continuing the same thing (pouring more money into schools) and expecting a different result (higher performance/test scores)?
Former Health and Human Services secretary Tom Price is an obnoxious arrogant hypocrite. $1,000,000 in unnecessary government-funded flights and the gall to offer only $51,000 in reimbursement for his seat. His stench of swamp makes me sick.
Facebook and Twitter should identify the users who share and repeat posts created by Russian operatives, and then highlight their posts online in red. That way we would know who to ignore.
Why is it that when a politician wants to make a statement or travels down the halls of the Capitol, they need to have a posse of hangers-on behind and beside them? It makes them look like gang members.
Great news, my middle-class tax cut is on the way, including that pesky middle-class death tax. Not so great news, I can’t seem to remember where I left my $5.5 million estate.
We should have a fleet of Navy ships following hurricanes anytime they head for U.S. territory.
When I enlisted in the Navy 68 years ago, I took the same oath that politicians and present service members take. I don’t remember there being an expiration date associated with it.
A generation taught to hate America will fail to defend it in coming years. Sad.
Passenger was removed from plane because she is allergic to dogs and cats and can not prove it with a medical card, but you can go online and get a fake disability permit for any type of service animal.
I just love the fact that I live in a country where people can argue in public over stuff and not get thrown in jail. Rage on, NFL protest/flag controversy. Peace out, America. This, too, shall pass.
Liberals love tragedy so they can promote their radical views. Instead of saying they we need stricter guns, why don’t you tell us exactly what you think they law should say?
Someone tell me again why we are to shred important documents.
