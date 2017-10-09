Opinion Line (Oct. 9)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Because of politics, Kansas legislatures have been violating Kansas Supreme Court decisions regarding school funding for seven years. I have lost faith in fairness of federal, state and local laws. Special interests control instead of “We the People.”
The Second Amendment: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” So, here we are.
Professional golfers at the President’s Cup, as they did at the Ryder Cup last year, behaved like gentlemen, with respect and appreciation for others.
It’s been observed that few electric vehicles and boats, and no electric helicopters participated in the recent hurricane responses. The idea that we can replace the internal combustion engine with electric motors anytime soon is ludicrous.
Compare President Trump’s heartfelt speech praising the Las Vegas first responders, praying to God for souls of those killed and to comfort their loved ones, with Hillary Clinton, who politicized this tragedy by calling for more gun control. Shameful.
Today’s NRA is not your daddy’s or grandpa’s NRA. These NRA folks only want profits and power.
We don’t know how many hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, flooding or other natural disasters have occurred in the past. Blaming the weather on global “freezing,” “warming,” or “change” cannot be proved.
The NRA must be proud that all those people killed and injured in Las Vegas were protected by the Second Amendment.
I see where the Kansas Supreme Court is up to their left-wing activist ways again.
To every Republican congressman: The time to have a serious discussion about gun control is now, so grow a backbone and deal with it in a mature, thoughtful and responsible manner.
Why do we even have state legislatures? The Kansas Supreme Court seems to make our laws and run everything. That is the Kansas Socialist Supreme Court.
