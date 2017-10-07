Opinion Line (Oct. 7)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Any of you who scoff at the existence of racial injustice in this country, please ask yourself when you last wished you were born black. Oh, and by the way, do you have any idea how much work it takes to be an NFL player?
The 13-percent drop in NFL favorability ratings in one week’s time speaks volumes of what people think about players protesting during our national anthem.
The Americans living in Puerto Rico didn’t understand that “America First” referred only to those places Trump knew about at the time.
Sen. John McCain is letting his hatred for President Trump shadow every decision and comment he makes. His people of Arizona are suffering because of the ACA. Time for term limits.
President Trump says his huge tax cuts for the wealthy will be like “rocket fuel” for the economy. That sounds a lot like “Kansas tax cuts for the wealthy will be like a shot of adrenaline” to the Kansas economy.
Concerning Michael O’Donnell’s invitation to Tyson Foods to locate in Sedgwick County, that would be just fine as long as they locate it in his district. Preferably next to his house and he be required to live there as long as the plant is operating.
It is telling about Gov. Brownback’s tenure that many teens think that they can do the job. Actually, they could probably do it better.
I do not believe that free Americans should be forced to stand for the national anthem or to purchase health insurance.
It’s just a tree if it ain’t got a star on top. I hope the new location for the city Christmas tree comes with a new big star.
Is there nothing that can be done about the panhandlers standing at every major intersection in town? It’s obviously organized and coordinated and a completely phony effort on their part.
We should be working to make America a place where everyone wants to stand up for the national anthem, not debating if we should be making you.
It’s Puerto Rico, folks. “Puer-to.” The United States has never had a territory called “Porter.”
