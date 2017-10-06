Opinion Line (Oct. 6)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Kneeling is not about “disrespect” for an inanimate and purely symbolic flag. It is about racism and the failure of the country to live up to its promises to actual animate humans.
What if the Las Vegas shooter had a silencer? So many more would have died. Why don’t authorities know when someone is buying multiple weapons? NRA? Any answers? What? You have your silencers on?
One person exercised his Second Amendment right and 59 people lost their right to life.
President Trump didn’t bring division. Division brought Trump.
Maybe we should start referring to him as Kim Jong Un-ibomber.
The Forum has started its new season with a lively show: Pump Boys and Dinettes, running through Oct. 15. What voices, what talent, what fun.
In an attempt to “raise awareness” of their cause, some NFL players have become the Westboro Baptist Church of the national anthem.
If a government official was traveling to Aruba for a vacation, I’d be upset for them taking chartered flights. But if they are conducting official government business, I expect the government to use those flights as any other business expense would be conducted.
Evelyn Beatrice Hall: “I do not agree with what you have to say, but I’ll defend to the death your right to say it”. The true meaning of freedom of speech.
Thank you, Kansas City Royals, for never taking a knee. I wish I could say the same thing about the Chiefs.
Has the south Main Street downtown sculpture art grown on anyone else? It took awhile but I have concluded it is a nice addition to the landscape.
The city’s getting cheated by the construction companies it’s contracting. I often see construction sites that paused for no reason other than lack of staff or equipment. That’s the company’s responsibility, and it’s costing everyone money keeping streets blocked.
We should lock politics up and throw away the key.
