Opinion Line (Oct. 5)

Our faith in God will get us through this horrible tragedy in Las Vegas. Let’s pray for the family’s of the victims, dead and wounded. Also, we pray that these horrible tragedies will not happen again. Amen.
What does it say about a society that decides mass killings are the price we have to pay for our “freedoms?”
No matter how many guns the Las Vegas shooter had, he only had two arms and hands. So the hype of stating how many he owned serves no purpose but to give anti-gun nuts something to grin about.
Maybe the gun store owners who made a killing selling over 40 guns to Paddock should donate profits to Vegas victims?
There is only one kind of gun control and that’s hitting what you aim at.
Is the president trying to force patriotism on people? Two things you cannot force on people or legislate is patriotism and religion. Both of those have to come from the heart.
Skilled workers get laid off and remain unemployed. Why? Because companies don’t want to pay a decent wage.
People shouldn’t have to move every six months looking for work.
Troy Aikman and Joe Buck on NFL games is more disappointing than Colin Kaepernick’s annoying actions.
Almost all of what we believe in politics is opinion. That’s my opinion.
