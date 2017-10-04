Opinion Line (Oct. 4)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
I absolutely loved Open Streets ICT, and I don't live in Wichita. It was surreal riding our tandem down Douglas with thousands of other bikers, walkers and runners. I saw things, buildings and businesses I had never noticed before.
Note to Rep. Estes. Please reconsider your 6:45 p.m. robocall. We do not answer solicitous phone calls during our family meal times.
What the GOP is considering about taxes is the same line we heard from Gov. Brownback and look where it has left Kansas. How many times does it take for government to learn trickle down doesn't work?
The NFL team that bans player kneeling during the national anthem will quickly become America’s Team.
The statements by Rep. Steve Scalise were stirring. Now watch some democrat sour it all.
Then. Three minutes of show, five minutes of commercials. Repeat ad infinitum. Thank goodness for the mute button. Oh, and the list of things I won’t buy or businesses that won’t be getting any of mine.
The book “George” about a transsexual child should never be allowed for innocent fourth-graders to be exposed to. This is a moral violation of Wichita public schools towards innocent children and their families.
Twenty trillion in debt and the Republicans are talking tax cuts, paid for because of a “growth” in jobs. I wonder where we’ve heard that before.
If you love America more than you love Americans, you are doing it wrong.
Players have been silently protesting for over a year, but you didn't get upset about it until last weekend when you were told what you should think about it.
People confined to their homes because of pain and other health issues get lonely and depressed when no one visits them. They still need that interaction with people. Please do so and sometimes have a phone visit.
Gripe, gripe, gripe, gripe, gripe, gripe, gripe, gripe, gripe, gripe. There, now I feel better and I am done griping for a while.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments