Opinion Line (Oct. 3)

Listened in on Rep. Estes teletalk Monday evening, hoped to get a question in. A number of questions asked by constituents, very few answered. Heard a lot of political talking points instead of answers.
The reason we’re no longer great is that we are more worried about the appropriateness of a person taking a knee rather than why he’s doing it.
Seems like anyone and everyone in the country except the president has the right to say or do what they please. Hypocrites.
To our illustrious leader in The White House: Since you say that there is no such thing as climate change/global warming, including ocean waters, then what, pray tell, is causing more hurricanes, this year, then ever before?
This is my country — and your country — and as long as we’re not breaking any laws we have the right to be against, or for, anything we chose. Trump is just playing to the boneheads once again.
Treating others with respect and courtesy is not political correctness, nor is expecting it an infringement of your right to free speech. You’re still free to be a jerk, and we’re still free to call you on it.
There should be no jail or prison sentence for murder or homicide. The guilty along with all participants should quickly executed. Otherwise there is no justice or deterrent.
We are withdrawing all of our money from Emprise Bank. They were wrong in the treatment of the Ali family and so was the police chief saying normal policy was followed.
Sam Clovis, nominated to USDA undersecretary of science, is not a scientist as required by law and feels crop insurance is unconstitutional. Now we can really see who Sen. Roberts, Senate agriculture committee chairman, supports, President Trump or his constituents.
The state itself is partially responsible for the state employee being shot. It should not have allowed any business or individual to get that far behind in paying taxes before taking action.
