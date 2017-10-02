Opinion Line (Oct. 2)

Opinion Line

What happened to all the skilled workers that were laid off at the age of 40 during the Great Recession?

Michael McDonnell does not speak for this county’s citizens. We do not want the air, water and soil pollution that would come from a chicken processing plant.

Emprise Bank should have called the police on the Michigan bank. That bank did not use the right routing number and did not put a phone number on the check. None of it was Mr. Ali’s fault.

Remember the brouhaha over Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server for government emails? So where is it now that we know Jared Kushner has done the same thing with a private email address?

They have the right to do it, but it’s wrong.

The president insulted the NFL players, the NFL players insulted the flag. The whole thing is nauseating me to death.

Our president has chimed in on how the National Football League and the National Basketball Association should manage their teams and players. Let’s hope this newfound presidential expertise comes in handy while obstensively running the federal government.

These goofy NFL players seem to forget that the same people who elected President Trump make up at least half their fans. They lost this one and several others I know.

The question should be why have we let the NFL co-opt the national anthem as the hymn for their attempt at a national religion? And for their bottom line. Drop the anthem.

Typically, in Davis Merritt’s view, North Korea is practically blameless. It’s all President Trump’s fault. Guess what? It was the “previous U.S. presidents reacting like strong, confident adults” that got us in this situation with North Korea.

Congressional Democrats are obstructionists, Congressional Republicans are incompetent. Both are a danger to this country and its true citizens. It’s time for remove and replace. It’s time for term limits.

