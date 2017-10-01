Opinion Line (Oct. 1)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Since when is Kobach the front runner in the race for governor? The Wichita Eagle is the only one who thinks that. The rest of us can’t wait for him to leave the state for good.
Someone needs to advise our absentee Secretary of State Kobach that lowering or no taxes for business does not create jobs Kansas has already proven that.
Making somebody salute the flag with your boot on their throat is not patriotism. It’s fascism.
The next time you need help, call an NFL player, as they think they are always right about everything.
The war in Europe is over, the doughboys are home from the trenches, and our leaders have met in Versailles to ensure an end to war. There is no longer a need to play the national anthem before every game.
Look in the stands at athletic events. There might be several players kneeling, but there are hundreds or thousands of men in the stands who don’t remove their hats and place them over their hearts during the national anthem.
Kneeling NFL players are assuring Donald Trump will be re-elected and they are no longer respected by voters.
If football players started this whole kneeling thing to protest abortion, conservatives would be just fine with it.
Workers in Wichita left town when Spirit opened and Boeing closed. Benefits and wages make a difference.
Perhaps Spirit should have thought about the difficulty in finding new employees as they walked good experience employees out the door beginning 12 years ago.
Why should I train for a job that’s only going to last two years?
Wichita really needs to put lots of resources into training aircraft manufacturing workers so in a year or two the manufacturers will have more workers to lay off.
As a veteran, I deeply resent the fact that President Trump (a draft dodger) criticized Sen. John McCain for getting captured and now dislikes him for humanitarian causes (health care). Long live McCain and God bless him.
At Sunday morning worship, everybody took a knee for Jesus. Except me. I stood up for Jesus. I’m so confused.
