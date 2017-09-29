Opinion Line (Sept. 29)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Personally, I wish everyone would stand with hand over heart for our flag; however, I find it ironic that the same people who were quick to defend the white supremacists’ freedom of speech are slow to accept the NFL’s right to kneel. It’s easy to believe in freedom of speech for those with whom we agree.
Overreaction by law enforcement and bank is the result of stereotypical beliefs about “others” involved in common interactions. If they were not wrong, the police and the bank would not have issued apologies. Thank you, Eagle, for doing so also.
Thank you, Eagle Editorial Board, for your “A letter from Wichita to the Ali family.” You captured the sentiments of and spoke for most of us in Wichita. I hope WSU is reaching out with similar words and actions.
Thanks, Emprise Bank, and the Wichita Police Department for finally exposing the myth of being found innocent before being found guilty. Now everyone should know that you are guilty until proven innocent.
Regarding NATO, the U.N., or Paris (climate agreement), I’m OK if we pay our part, but not a single penny more.
Seems like people who work for very small companies or self-employed persons should be allowed to be part of the state employee pool for insurance. It probably would give them a better rate. Alice Miles
Love President Trump for speaking his mind about these overpaid NFL and NBA crybabies that don’t respect anything. Ship these idiots over to Syria to play sports.
While the new “Doc” complex is nice, it would really be meaningful if Boeing, the company that built it and was here for 87 years, was still in Wichita. Fundraising would be better, too.
Reading the article (laughing out loud) concerning major KU football stadium changes. A simple piece of advice: If you build it, you still won’t win, if you do not win, they will not come. Save the money.
I’ve always felt the reason I don’t like local graft is because I’m not a part of it.
