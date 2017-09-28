Opinion Line (Sept. 28)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Enforced “patriotism” was a hallmark of Hitler’s Germany. Everyone was compelled to show respect to national symbols or else. Is this really what we want in our country?
The NFL players who are choosing not to honor the American flag are a disgrace. I feel there should be a national boycott of professional sports that allow such behavior among their players. What spoiled brats.
Why on earth is the national anthem even played at sporting events? Kicking a ball around has nothing to do with patriotism.
Those who kneel during the national anthem must take their beliefs further and participate in groups that are addressing discrimination issues.
As a veteran, I stood up during the playing of the national anthem. Once it was over, I changed the channel.
In any other business, an employee engaging in an activity that a high percentage of that business’ customers find offensive would either be instructed to knock it off or to find a new job.
Congratulations to all the talented artists honored at the Mary Jane Teall Awards on Monday night. Wichita has a vibrant theatre life that doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves. Go see these amazing people.
On the back of a Sedgwick County ambulance I read, “Patient Centered, Patient Focused, Patient Driven.” I’m glad they’re patient centered and focused, but if I’m horribly sick, I don’t think I can nor should be driving the ambulance.
