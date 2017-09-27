Opinion Line (Sept. 27)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
It is a disgrace that this outstanding Wichita family of Sattar Ali suffered humiliation as a result of a knee-jerk reaction to a problem that could have been remedied with a little more research by bank tellers and officials.
I appreciated Rick Plumlee’s thoughts published in last Sunday’s Eagle in advance of Ken Burns’ Vietnam War series. I hope he shares his response after he watches the shows. His insights are good.
Elizabeth Warren wants to impose stiff penalties on firms and management of those firms when data on customers is hacked. I hope she proposes the same penalties for government agencies that allow our information to be hacked.
Isn’t it funny how the people who say that we can’t afford the $8 billion in hurricane relief have absolutely no problem with the $640 billion in defense spending? I’ll bet these are same people who believed Mexico would pay for a wall.
Don’t forget that every single senator voting to “save us from government health care” has government health care.
It really angers me that a business would collect sales tax and then not pay it to Kansas. They deserve to lose everything and should go to prison.
Rush Limbaugh is on the radio from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. That tells me a lot of right-wing listeners aren’t working very hard during that time period.
The NFL owners might be the most greedy bunch in the world. If any of them thought Colin Kaepernick would help their team win, they’d hire him in a heartbeat.
President Trump, will you please shut up about North Korea before someone does something dangerous? Build up our defenses and be quiet. Act like you’ve been there before. Wait, you haven’t.
President Trump should make Hillary Clinton the ambassador to North Korea. She has a chip on her shoulder and crazy Rocket Man will commit suicide.
Why do cars (especially white ones) look like helmets of the storm troopers from “Star Wars.” Coincidence or the power of the dark side?
