Opinion Line (Sept. 26)

Kirk Seminoff is wrong when he says let each teachers decide if a phone is OK in class. A district-wide ban is the only thing that works or you’ll have students saying, “But my other teacher lets me have it.”
I stand with Emprise Bank. I have been a customer for a long time. The bank did what it was supposed to do and this would not have been a public issue if the person wasn’t Muslim.
Democrats have overtaken California and would like to ruin the 49 other states, too.
I saw a rare sight today in Wichita. I saw a Wichita police officer from south patrol pull over a car and give him a traffic ticket. Police chief Ramsey should give him a medal for doing his job.
If you are paying Doyle McManus for his articles, you would be better off just setting $100 bills on fire because his rhetoric is completely worthless.
Let’s all send duct tape and mittens to the White House.
The Eagle Editorial Board speaks for the members of the board only, not the community. Its opinion counts no more or less, nor does it have more hubris or presumptiveness, than those of Opinion Line writers, columnists, letter writers, or anyone else’s. Certainly not worth hate.
We expect the same health care insurance that Sen. John McCain has. No more, no less. No disrespect to Sen. McCain.
It is time for the U.S. and North Korea to invoke rule No. 2, “Never argue with an idiot, people watching might not know the difference.”
Thanks to the four NASCAR tire changers who stopped and changed my blown-out tire on Kellogg and Tyler. They were Bombardier employees on lunch break. Great guys. Thank you.
Just imagine our river with kayaks, electric skiffs, paddleboats, a functioning boathouse and fun brewery and restaurant overlooking the river. Come on, Wichita. That would draw people downtown.
It’s great to see art on the Arkansas River. The temporary “DNA” sculpture enlivens the river and celebrates our creative community. We need to do more with our river. It’s the only natural asset Wichita has.
Join the conversation
