Opinion Line (Sept. 23)

Crowds are marching in St. Louis over the acquittal of a white former police officer in the shooting death of a black suspect. Instead of being heard by only one judge, such cases should be decided by a jury of 12 people randomly selected.
Please, please use common sense when walking on the road ways. Walk toward the traffic and have light/visible clothing on at night time. An oncoming truck may be making it difficult for this car driver to see you.
Gazing at the image of some friends, I wanted more detail. I began to use my index finger and thumb to expand the pic, only to realize I was holding a real photograph. I hope this has happened to someone else.
What a wonderful idea. A hotline for those having problems registering to vote. Surely some group has a hotline for help. If not, please get one started.
We are giving North Korea too much attention, which is what they want. Let’s build up our defenses and keep quiet instead of playing their game. Let them worry about our intentions for a change. No matter what or when, we’ll have the last word.
People who said Democrats are trying to stop President Trump from doing the things he promised, are wrong. The ones opposing and not supporting him are Republicans. That’s why he is doing deals now with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
As a gay man, I don’t have a “lifestyle,” I have a life. While I have no wish to impose myself on you, neither will I alter myself to suit your comfort level.
Early Christmas wish list: 1. No more commercials for injury attorneys, siding or My Pillows. 2. Joggers and bicyclists required to wear hunter orange head to toe when on the streets. Thank you in advance, Santa.
At 70, everyone should be exempt from all taxes — federal, state — and all local taxes including school taxes and bonds. We need a constitutional amendment now.
OK, I have tried to see the humor in “Breaking Cat News,” but I just don’t get it. I can come up with a replacement. I’d call it “Breaking Wind News.”
