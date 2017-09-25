Opinion Line (Sept. 25)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
What are Kris Kobach and his election buddies so afraid of by having the accuracy of our voting machines checked? That should be the first place to look for any voter fraud.
Dear bashers of the Koch brothers, please tell us when was the last time you provided 60,000 good jobs for folks in the U.S. Until then, how about putting a sock in it?
Health care for all is a slippery slope. Next thing you know, taxpayers will want clean water to drink and well-funded public schools.
For everyone who is tired of hearing movie stars spouting their political opinions, quit going to their movies. I did years ago.
Wichita’s roads are just like the German Autobahn — drive as fast as you want with no law enforcement. Putting up speed-limit signs are a waste of time, especially 40- and 45-mph signs in construction zones.
“Political correctness” is Rush Limbaugh’s big joke on his gullible disciples. He invented the term as an excuse for his bloviating falsehoods and incivility.
Maybe now even Nancy Pelosi comprehends what true Americans have always known: The border crossing criminals some call dreamers have no business as well as right to be here.
Why does President Trump hate Barack Obama so much?
We’re just blowing smoke at North Korea. It’s like telling a 5-year-old to quit throwing a temper tantrum but never spanking him.
Mr. Trump did exactly what he should do at the U.N. by calling countries like North Korea and Iran exactly what they are. It’s about time a president isn’t ashamed of the U.S. Liberals, let the whining begin.
I think President Trump should advise North Korea whenever it launches a missile into a peaceful country’s airspace, we are going to use it for target practice. Isn’t it unlawful to violate airspace of other countries, especially with weapons of war?
Welcome to Kellogg raceway. It’s a gold mine, Wichita police, especially in work zones.
