Opinion Line (Sept. 24)

After watching the first episode of Ken Burns’ series about Vietnam, I learned more about the conflict than I ever knew. We can thank the French and American governments for 58,000 lost souls and for what? Nothing.
The Eagle’s letter to the Ali family missed the mark with condescending tone. In spite of progress over decades, we have far to go. More than wanting families like them, we need them to help us learn to do better.
Shocking, the treatment the Ali family had to endure by the bank and the police. There is no possible way to spin this and have it make sense.
ESPN needs to fire Jemele Hill.
The denial among State Fair vendors is as bad as Hillary Clinton’s. Their sales are down because their prices are up and continue to increase. The same that has happened at River Festival and other events.
WuShock is a positive image for Wichita and the region. I sure wish he was our President.
Although Kris Kobach is continually criticized as searching for a non-existent crime, suddenly there is a need to verify the accuracy of voting machines.
Leonard Pitts bashed President Trump on not retracting his comments on the Central Park Jogger case. Will he condemn Black Lives Matter for rioting in St. Louis as forcefully for the Stockley verdict? Or is he a hypocrite?
A contributor says he does not impose his straight lifestyle on others the way LGBTQ people do. Anytime he walks down the street holding his wife’s hand, gives her a kiss, puts a wedding notice in the paper he is doing just that.
Can it be that the chest-thumping chickenhawks advocating military intervention with North Korea would seriously reconsider diplomacy if their family members were required to be in the first wave of the invasion?
A liberal is a person who will give away everything he or she doesn't own.
The statement from the kid that said if he goes without his phone for a few hours he gets upset says just how far this country has gone down the drain.
Have you noticed that people who talk continuously are the worst listeners?
