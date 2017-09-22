Opinion Line (Sept. 22)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Now is the time for Kansas legislators to fund state agencies the same as Sedgwick County and city of Wichita offices with metal detectors.
The editorial on the Muslim family’s check fiasco encapsulates precisely why the press has become hated. With the hubris and presumptiveness to speak for the community, it impugns the integrity of the police, the bank and many non-PC residents.
Why didn’t Emprise just put the account on hold until the check could be verified? Why didn’t they contact the Michigan bank? What a mess this was.
Wichita has plenty of vacant buildings and unemployed people, so instead of another blasted call center, how about something that will benefit the world?
I will no longer fly my American flag. So ashamed of how our president behaved at the United Nations.
President Trump’s speech at the U.N. was great. I, for one, support it all the way.
During his speech at the U.N., President Trump sounded more like a mob boss than the President of the United States.
I see WSU has relocated the original Pizza Hut building. Good thing the city of Wichita was not involved. They would have torn it down and built a new one.
South and Central Americans didn’t steal your jobs, take your homes, and crash your 401(k)s. You are thinking of Wall Street.
If prisoners were treated like prisoners rather than hotel guests, there would be no uprisings or revolts. There’s a reason that these individuals are placed in a cell. Just ask the family of someone they raped or murdered.
K-State, instead of whining about a possible bad call in the Vanderbilt game, focus on the six dropped balls by the receivers and numerous penalties. You didn’t deserve to win because of poor play.
Now the illegal alien dreamers are demanding everything. You people are here illegally and you have no rights. Some cities are considering to let them vote, which is against the law, period.
How do we know our DNA isn’t being sold to some mad scientist?
