Opinion Line (Sept. 21)

I’m sitting at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium for a Wingnuts championship series game. Maybe 500 people here. A new stadium, really? Get real, city. They won’t come.
Anyone who thinks government can’t run health care should remember how satisfied millions of people on Medicare are. I’m one of them.
The state of Florida shouldn’t allow many of the destroyed homes in Florida to be rebuilt. They are obviously in a bad location.
Congressmen should wear uniforms like NASCAR drivers, so we could identify their corporate sponsors.
I feel so sorry for the Ali family. Please stay in Wichita. Shame on Emprise Bank, he didn’t want funds. Furthermore, practices with large checks are delays in use. You should have believed him and all his documentation.
My opinion on the teacher contract, after 10 years of no salary increase, increased classroom expense to teachers and now having to pay more for insurance, the district does not want to give a sizable increase, the teachers should walk.
Deporting “Dreamers” would turn thoroughly Americanized people, who are technically aliens, into true aliens — sent to countries they don’t know, where they would be alien. And by the way, have the receiving countries been asked about this?
It may be a difficult subject because styrofoam is bad for the environment, but it’s so useful. But we trash it and let it get treated like regular trash at the landfill.
