Opinion Line (Sept. 20)

Emprise Bank was correct in processing the check. Slips down a reader and something pings to alert them. Taking the people away in handcuffs was incorrect. Should have explained and handled it in an office away from the lobby.
Shame on Emprise Bank and the police department for their treatment of the Sattar Ali family. I am embarrassed for Wichita, and think Emprise Bank and the police department owe the Ali family more than an apology.
If you or I, regardless of our ethnic background, walked into a bank which did not know us and tried to deposit a large check, we would expect the bank to exercise some form of caution before accepting the check.
Wait a month or two and you can buy Hillary Clinton’s new book at a dollar store, just like her previous books.
Mainstream media looks for truth. Right-wing media says the dollar is crumbling, buy gold now.
Anyone who believes NPR is truly the only source of completely unbiased information is living in an alternate reality.
We can now get on the internet, order our groceries, then someone else will do our shopping and we can just go by and pick them up. With self-driving cars, would it be OK to just send the car after the groceries?
Leave the darn state flag alone. First it is tear down the historic Wichita legacy buildings. Now it is rip up the Kansas state flag and start over. Give it a rest. Learn to know our history and appreciate it.
The only way Trump will build his border wall with Mexico is by hiring tens of thousands of Mexican laborers. So, in the end, we will be paying Mexico to build the wall.
Why does the city continue to give contracts to companies who deliver substandard road repairs? Mr. Mayor and City Manager, please tell us why these repairs aren’t inspected and rejected.
Why isn’t there a bronze statue of WuShock on the Wichita State campus? We may have the only university that doesn’t have a statue of their mascot. What will it take to get one?
