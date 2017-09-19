Opinion Line (Sept. 19)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
The thing with KU football is their fans only care, talk and dream about KU basketball. Until that changes, oh well.
Republicans are doing everything possible to suppress the vote because it is to their advantage (like gerrymandering). Democrats need to establish a national hotline for anyone having trouble getting registered.
Political correctness is all about killing free speech.
How many times does it have to be explained that global warming does not mean warmer temperatures everywhere? It means stronger storms, more chaotic and abnormal weather patterns. Abnormal, like our warm winter and cool summer.
It took women 50 years to get rid of the ridiculously stupid and painful high heels. Now they’re back with a vengeance. You can tell it’s not women who dictate fashion wear.
Watching the sports on TV and having been in attendance at a high school football game, I wonder what the motivation is for adolescent teenage boys in western Sedgwick County high schools to wave Trump flags?
Bus stop shelters, sculptures, trash cans, benches, flower pots, lighting fixtures, bicycle racks, bus schedule signs — it’s getting a little crowded on street corners in downtown Wichita.
Intelligent reasoning appears to have escaped climate deniers.
Climate change deniers: Please learn the difference between climate and weather.
One thing I promised after the 2016 election: I will never vote for a Bush or a Clinton again. Never mind parties or agendas.
I agree with the OpLine about bike lanes. Bikers are supposed to follow the same rules of the road. They don’t. I’ve witnessed numerous traffic violations. They should be ticketed.
Welfare should be as hard to get as Veterans benefits.
I’m in total agreement with Tyler Dobbs. The current Kansas flag is dull, weak, boring and a feeble representation of every Kansan. It was obviously designed by an anesthetized committee bent on inducing a statewide stupor. It worked.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments