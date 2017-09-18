Opinion Line (Sept. 18)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Would you people please shut up and let President Trump do what we, the people, elected him to do?
Leonard Pitts has had to wait five years to run his hurricane/climate change fantasy article.
Heart transplants between politicians never work. If you transplant a Republican heart into a Democrat, you can't solve the rejection problem. If you transplant a Democratic heart into a Republican, you can't stop the bleeding.
Time to remove the garbage from our beautiful river. Assembled trash is not art.
If an individual wishes to be L, G, B, Q or T, I don't care. Just please keep your lifestyle to yourself and don't demand that I endorse it. I don't impose mine on you.
I punched a time clock twice a day for 43 years. Why aren't politicians like Kris Kobach required to do the same? That man is worse than any welfare recipient. He doesn't do his Kansas work, but gets double-dip pay.
Someone needs to explain why wanting clean drinking water makes you an activist, and why proposing to destroy water with pollution doesn't make a corporation a terrorist.
Gerrymandering of districts — along with the help of Kris Kobach — is becoming more and more effective in destroying our democracy.
Instead of working for Kansas, our Secretary of State Kobach is now going to investigate nonexistent voter fraud in New Hampshire. He has now become a legend as the absent Secretary of State for Kansans solving nonexistent problems.
Is tasteless food a cost cutting effort by business, or is it a government conspiracy to slim people down?
I didn't miss President George W. Bush. For eight years I thought positive direction at last, please more and faster. I will miss Trump less. Democrats, please step up and quit the foot dragging. Time is precious.
Drivers who tailgate me must drive with the theory that the cops will always give them five miles per hour over the posted limit.
