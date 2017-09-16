Opinion Line (Sept. 16)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
When Rep. Ron Estes says he believes the federal corporate tax rate is too high, he is preaching the official gospel of the Koch brothers, who own Americans for Prosperity, where Estes’ wife has been full-time employed many years.
The key to being a civilized nation is to prioritize decency over the law.
We invite Bill Nye and the other global-warming nuts to sputter out an explanation of why Wichita just broke the low temperature record that stood for 128 years, because that fact goes against their claims and “evidence.”
Make identity theft a capital offense.
Apparently Madonna is happy she moved to another country. No one is more happy than I am.
The Opinion Line use to be more creative and balanced in their choices. Now it reads just like Fox News.
God is speaking very loudly to all of us now. We need to listen.
Why are there so many lazy people living in Wichita that don’t care what their yard looks like? And what happened to the days when the city would fine people who didn’t take care of their yard?
The citizens of Tonganoxie should not be concerned about EPA infractions. Scott Pruitt will make sure the infractions won’t occur.
I watched Bill O’Reilly every night. I haven’t watched Fox News Channel since they took him off the air. I would like to know who is making up all the money that he gave to charities from the sale of his products.
As I was doing my laundry today, I encountered the most inconsiderate adults and kids. Parents, teach your children better or someone else will. Be nice, life is too short not to be.
Please add Leslie Page, urology surgeon, to your list of local, wonderful female physicians. Very nice letter to the editor, thanks for including Sunday.
Turn Gander Mountain building into a casino. The Hyatt would be full all the time; revenue streams would increase; and taxpayers could see some relief. Put it to a vote. We’re driving south anyway.
