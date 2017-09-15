Opinion Line (Sept. 15)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
No one is talking about cleaning history. Quite the opposite. The Confederates were fighting and killing Union soldiers. Let’s not memorialize our enemies. We don’t memorialize Hitler.
Keep the Dreamers, deport the Nazis instead. They like white, send them to Antartica.
Quit beating up Mrs. Clinton for her book. Analysis of the past helps us figure out how to avoid problems in the future. Isn’t that what the study of history is all about?
Sure, kick out the Dreamers, then let’s give the American Indian the power to do the same to you.
GOP legislator J.R. Claeys of Salina would support North Korean news over Kansas Public Radio. As a registered Republican, and generally supportive, what kind of GOP legislators are being elected to represent the people of Kansas?
My dreams don’t have anything to do with being a slave to your dreams.
If North Korea launches a nuclear missile at us, it won’t matter that a vintage lamppost was installed in your neighborhood. Perspective.
Anyone who thinks government can run health care should remember how poorly they control the “Do Not Call List” system.
Parked next to me and loading his shopping is a very healthy young man that looks like he spends time in a gym. But on the car he was driving was a Disabled Vehicle Tag, probably for a family member.
So sad to read the writer’s misinformed opinion concerning NPR. It’s radio that isn’t funded by corporate greed or programmed by politics; truly the only source of completely unbiased information so many of us cherish, and gladly support.
People continuing to bleat hyperbolic pronouncements that our president is deranged are, quite frankly, starting to sound rather insane themselves.
I wonder what kind of an effect a nuclear warhead would have on a hurricane.
