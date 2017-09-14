Opinion Line (Sept. 14)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
If you hate bike lanes so much you can’t stop posting about them, it might be a symptom of a larger problem. Perhaps say what you mean, like you don’t care about anyone but yourself.
I’m worried that as Irma comes ashore and roars up through Florida and Georgia, there may be some confederate statues destroyed.
President Trump kicks out students, soldiers, sons and daughters, breaking up families daring to look for the American Dream through DACA, and claims to love these kids.
It’s not the Democrats who can’t get over Hilary Clinton’s loss. The Republicans are the people who continually bring her up to distract from whenever their president does or says something embarrassing. Which is practically daily.
I don’t care if Rep. J.R. Claeys of Salina is Republican or Democrat. But let’s hope the people of Salina remember his comment that he would rather give to North Korea before public radio when it comes time for re-election.
If I meet a self-driving car at a four-way stop, can I wave it through? Or will it wait forever for me to go? Or will it think that it should go and drive out in front of me?
It is ridiculous to have a child get on a bus at 5:50 in the morning. All of these time changes are being made to politically make a statement to punish Gov. Brownback.
The left is poisoning the melting pot, using multiculturalism not to celebrate other cultures, but to turn us against our own in a cynical bid to tear the country apart.
