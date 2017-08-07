Opinion Line

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
If you can’t walk from your car across a parking lot without looking at your stupid cell phone, you have a real addiction problem.
Democrats have deteriorated to nothing more than obstructionists. Republicans cannot even simply repeal the cancer Obamacare. Can there be any more proof for the need of congressional term limits?
Only in Wichita would crude oil prices fall one day and gas go up the next. Gas is 25 cents cheaper in every little town around the city. It isn’t hard to figure out that QuikTrip and Dillons work together to keep prices wherever they want.
Ringling Brothers Circus did not go out of business – they moved to the White House.
The story on the teacher who sold cocaine to a detective didn’t explain why he bought drugs seven times. Wasn’t once enough to make an arrest?
How wonderful it is that nobody needs to wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.
It was so nice to read Sunday’s paper and not have Michael Pearce talking about killing some sort of an animal.
This is the first (and hopefully last) administration that freely uses the f-word in public. America is not being made great again. It is being made more profane. Very sad.
The issue is not about Trump. The issue is a bunch of whiny, dissatisfied liberals that want to find something to fuss about.
The NBC World Series needs to realize that when there are 2,000 fans, they should have more than one concession stand open. The line was ridiculous.
Democrats in Congress better get off their high-horses, quit listening to lost party leaders and vote in the interest of their constituents.
Finally some adult supervision in the White House. Now if the Chief of Staff would enforce the “spare the rod and spoil the child” rule, positive results may be possible.
Nice view for the people who will live in the new apartments by the river, but this monstrosity has ruined the river view for the rest of Wichitans and visitors. I won’t be voting anyone back in who brought this blight to us.
