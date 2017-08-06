Opinion Line (Aug. 6)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
When WSU students can rent off campus apartments for half or less than the WSU housing cost, is it any wonder why occupancy rates are so bad?
As the country’s health insurance crashes, Democrats think a false Russian narrative is more important. Now that’s deplorable.
To what degree does obesity make the temperature feel hotter and is this the real global warming?
New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, the titular head of the Democratic party, has emphatically pledged to fight Trump and the Republican majority “tooth and nail.” Apparently he does not want to “Make America Great Again.”
Another call center, besides being a historically and relatively short-lived business in Wichita, is a poor use and disrespect of Union Station.
Rather than spending money on a new stadium, use that money to improve the looks of the building downtown that was the Holiday Inn many years ago. It is an eyesore.
Trump seems to be having trouble finding people slimy enough to conform to his low standards of ethics and civility. Perhaps he should just exhume Richard Nixon and let him be in charge.
Number of current transgender military members: as many as 6,600. Number of Trump family members who have ever served in the U.S. military: 0.
How can someone argue against free health care and claim to be a Christian at the same time? I can’t see Jesus Christ saying that only those with money deserve health care.
Davis Merritt and Leonard Pitts, it’s time to take off your foil hats, turn off the fake “Morning Joe” and start listening to Hannity and Fox News. At least you could be educated on what the American people want and not your own idiotology.
Given the history of his record in state government, if Gov. Brownback is approved for a new position as ambassador for religious freedom, we had better get ready to fight the crusades all over again.
I wish John McCain was my senator.
I bet that most of the comments from some of Wichita’s older generation who say they remember how things were, have not been involved in anything downtown in a very long time.
