Opinion Line (Aug. 2)

It is difficult to pass health care legislation because many U.S. senators have accepted campaign election money from the Koch brothers and their wealthy friends who now demand $800 million in tax cuts by taking that much from Medicaid.
When you add emotion to any situation or process, you hinder progress. Stay calm and move forward.
Monday was National French Fries Day. My vote for the best fries in Wichita is St. Joseph Hospital. Best by far.
Maybe if the Republicans in Congress were willing to work with the Democrats, we could have some bipartisan solutions that would actually work for the majority of Americans. They’re not, and blaming the Democrats just defies logic.
With all the talk recently about money needed for education, I was wondering if the lack of money in the past in the reason we have the quality of people in Topeka that we have now?
When are people going to understand that Medicaid is welfare,” not insurance?
A person buying a Cadillac will get a better ride than a person who was given a Yugo. The same applies to the healthcare ride.
Kansas lawmakers, please follow the lead of other states that have passed DUIE (Driving Under Influence of Electronics) laws. An average of nine people per day are killed in car accidents due to texting, etc. Kansas certainly is not immune to this problem.
What happened with all of the celebrities who would move to another country if Trump was elected? Miley Cyrus, Whoopi Goldberg, Amy Schumer, Samuel Jackson, Barbara Streisand, Justice Ginsburg, etc. Did these liberals lie to us? Please move.
It’s unfortunate that many employers consider employees as disposable tools and many employees work like they are broken or the wrong tools for the job.
The bumble bees (corporate jets) go round and round at the airport. They make as much or more noise than the large commercial jets. Can’t those engineers reduce the noise of those pesky bumble bees? Haven’t the CEOs heard of noise pollution?
