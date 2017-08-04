Opinion Line (Aug. 4)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Don’t spend $1.5 million on a park to impress the NCAA basketball coming March 2018. Put that money into our streets. Out of towners, most who will be driving in, will be more impressed by excellent streets and highways.
The objectives of the modern-day Democratic Party can sadly be counted on one finger; to fundamental ruin the USA.
It’s amazing that Music Theater has been able to put on such fabulous productions all summer when Century II is in such bad shape that it needs to be torn down and replaced, as we would be led to believe.
Wow. Even MSNBC mocked the latest slogan adopted by the Democratic Party.
You need to listen to Bill Warren on Century II. Also, hire him and get rid of the out-of-town consultants that don’t know or care about Wichita. Bill Warren knows Wichita, cares about the people and loves the town.
Breaking: Trump Signs Ban on Rational People Serving in White House.
To the letter writer critical of weddings outside of a church setting: How narrow minded can one be? There are beautiful settings for weddings all over the state of Kansas. Open your eyes.
If the members of Congress had term limits, Trump would be history by now.
Football players were brain damaged before they signed up for football. If they could think clearly, they would never sign up for football in the first place.
I got this from a legislator about my concerns about the El Dorado prison: “The prison is not supposed to be a country club.” That’s not my concern. I am concerned about the need for more guards and guard safety.
Thanks, Bill Warren, for fighting for what Wichitans want. Any city leader who goes against the people’s wishes and destroys a landmark like Century II should head out the door. They don’t care what’s best for Wichita.
I feel badly for John McCain’s cancer diagnosis, but I feel worse for the 45,000 U.S. citizens who die every year because they can’t afford cancer treatment. Every American deserves the same medical care that a senator gets.
