Opinion Line (Aug. 5)

What is Trump afraid of? Transgenders, immigrants, climate change, protesters, long handshakes, releasing tax returns, admitting when he’s wrong, apologies and people that don’t agree with him. What isn’t he afraid of?
I would rather have a president who struggles to cope with Washingtom insiders than a President that floundered with them in the swamp.
Yes to a raise for teachers. Yes to a tobacco usage test. Please include drugs and alcohol test as well. Maybe for their spouses if they want school insurance.
I fully support Trump’s plan to ban “transgenders” from the military. The military is not a place for social experiments. What Trump needs to do now is to put in a plan to ban transgenders from using the wrong bathrooms, especially in schools.
What do you call a president that asks his legal team if he can pardon himself? Innocent?
The right believes the left is destroying this country intentionally. The left believes the right is destroying it with imbecility.
Fake news? Does that include scaring Wichitans with a waterless future, then raising rates several times and ignoring the supposed problem?
I think bowties are pretentious.
It’s no wonder WSU students have to pay such high tuition when the university hires a vice president for diversity and community engagement for $175,000.
Trump is finding if you’ve never uttered the phrase “Pardon me” in all your 71 years, you don’t get to now.
What is at the corner of Happy and Healthy? Walgreens can’t claim healthy while selling cigarettes. Move to the ’90s, Walgreens, cigarettes equal death, or is that what your in-store clinics are for?
Naftzger Park is our Central Park. A green space in the heart of our city. Please do not destroy this wonderful park.
All you leftists praising Sen. Moran for voting no on GOP health care replacement: You do realize it is because he wants to vote to completely repeal your Obamacare. How about thinking before you speak?
