Opinion Line (Aug. 1)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Kobach and Trump need to work on blocking Russia from invading our voting system in the next election. There is no other priority. Even if we have to go back to paper ballots.
One thing that I have learned when you are retired in 2017, you spend more for toilet paper and liquor than you did when you were working. Here is to mellowness.
It is clear that the Republican Party does not believe that access to health care is a human right equivalent to other human rights, such as freedom of speech and freedom from arbitrary search and arrest.
If you must show your identification to board an airplane, cash a check, buy liquor or rent a video, but not to vote for who runs the government — you might live in a nation that was founded by geniuses but is run by idiots.
Hey Democrats, feel free to use “lying Jerry” against Jerry Moran in the next election.
If today’s law enforcement existed in 1865, apparently the only thing that would have happened to John Wilkes Booth would have been a severe talking to.
What kind of idiots do we have on the Kansas Supreme Court? Impeach them all.
Hello. We are on a fixed income of Social Security and a small retirement. It will not get any raise of any kind. So more taxes on us isn’t what we want.
What qualifies the Kansas Supreme Court to dictate a school’s outcomes? This is getting way out of hand. Our legislature must take back control of funding and outcomes issues.
I am firmly convinced that Kris Kobach has truly uncovered the largest case of voter fraud in Kansas history and it is Kris Kobach.
Republicans in Congress need to put some wins on the board in order to stay top dog.
If the Democrats are obstructionists, they only learned it from the Republicans during the Obama presidency. But how can Republicans complain when they control two branches of the federal government?
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments