Opinion Line (July 30)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Wichita State University, with Board of Regents approval, has allowed private access to public lands, which used to be illegal. This gain for businesses may be evaluated against the loss of legitimacy for a public university, built for over a century on solid educational traditions.
If Trump hates the media as much as he claims and everything they print or say anyway is just fake news, then he should be given just the bare minimum of coverage. It would give us all a rest, but I guarantee there will be an explosion.
Does anyone know who is the leader of the Democratic Party? Seems like no one at the moment.
I can’t believe Republicans blame Democrats for their failed health care. Republicans came up with their plan behind closed doors, Democrats weren’t invited. Paul Ryan said they were the party of no for anything President Obama wanted. Talk about hypocrites.
If this is our greatness returning, I’d rather go back to being mediocre. At least I could go to the doctor.
With an 18-percent shortage of help, probably a very high turnover as well, and such a spike in discipline cases at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, you don’t suppose there might be more to the story than just “inmate discipline,” do you??
Traffic law enforcement, where, when? It sure wasn’t on the turnpike Sunday. The usual 3-5 car caravans blasted by me as always. Not a cop in sight. What a joke.
Traffic lights seem to be just a suggestion anymore.
To the person in Opinion Line who complained that Trump hasn’t done anything to make America great again, maybe if the leftist media and politicians would stop trying to ruin his presidency, he would have time for these things.
Except for paying hundreds of dollars for the privilege of being shoved forward, backward and squeezed from the sides while enduring drunks spilling beer on me, I wouldn’t have minded seeing Neil Diamond and Paul McCartney.
Writers belittling demonstration don’t know their history. It’s healthy and politically correct. Our independence from British rule was born by demonstrating against taxing us with no representation in Parliament.
There are two seasons in Wichita: winter and construction.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments