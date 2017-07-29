Opinion Line (July 29)

E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com
Four strangers seeing my flat tire offered assistance. With over an hour wait for AAA in near 100-degree temperatures, they drove my 85-year-old wife to our apartment. Don’t tell me this is not a great country with fantastic people.
The Republicans’ whole agenda for nearly a decade has centered around blocking President Obama or destroying the few successes he managed to achieve. Now Obamacare hangs on President Trump’s neck like an albatross. Come on guys. Be leaders.
Why do fools fall in love? Why do birds suddenly appear? Why do so many emails to Opinion Line start with the words “Why do?” Lack of imagination, maybe?
The Democrats keep complaining about the Russians. They don’t want us to know how much the Russians hate Hillary Clinton. I hope we find out what information they have on her. It will be juicy.
Many thanks to the providers and caregivers of the lovely flower pots downtown on Douglas. The colorful floral combinations are a wonderful addition to the streetscape. And what a cute “beach” in the pocket park on Douglas.
To the person who complained about conservative radio: Turn on your TV for liberal fake news.
When is Wichita going to get serious about preserving our history? Century II, a parking lot? The Carnegie Library rented for storage? So much is already gone. Look to OKC, KCMO and Tulsa on how to do it right.
Why do Kobach and President Trump’s cronies want to know who we voted for? Sounds a lot like the way things work in Russia.
Whatever gave you the idea that your government should provide you with health care? And why can you not understand that you ultimately pay for it?
I have heard about the prisoners in El Dorado who are upset because of the air-conditioning problem. It’s hard to swallow that we should make their situation more comfortable when many hard-working people suffer from the heat every day.
Rep. Estes is a quick learner from former Reps. Tiahrt and Pompeo. You ask him a question, and rather than an answer to the question, you get an administration talking point.
Join the conversation
E-mail comments, 40 words or fewer, to opline@wichitaeagle.com.
Comments